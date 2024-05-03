A speed limit on a busy town road is set to be reduced.

Lincolnshire County Council plans to drop the speed limit on a section of Barnack Road in Stamford.

The road is currently 30mph up to the junction with Water Street, where it increases to 40mph before moving to the national speed limit near the Burghley Horse Trials offices.

Barnack Road in Stamford

Under the plans, the 30mph speed limit would be extended up to the former Cummins site, now known as St Martin’s Park.

New parking rules are also due to come into place in Barnack Road.

Barnack Road in Stamford

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments.





