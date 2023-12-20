A road closure will be lifted over Christmas and New Year.

Edinburgh Road in Stamford has been closed to traffic since mid-November while the footpaths are replaced.

The £175,000 project will also see new crossing points created.

Edinburgh Road. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire County Council reopened the road earlier this week for the Stamford Kiwanis to pass through with Santa on his sleigh. It closed again for work to continue but will be open to traffic between Friday (December 22) and Tuesday, January 2.

Councillor Richard Davies (Con) added: "The improvement to this section of Stamford’s footpath will be a well-felt benefit to the area.

“I want to thank everyone affected for their understanding and patience whilst we complete this work programme.”

The work should be complete by January 12.