Roads remain closed across Stamford, Grantham, Bourne, Spalding, Market Deeping area after Storm Henk hit Lincolnshire
A number of roads remain closed as a clean up operation begins following Storm Henk.
Almost a week after heavy rainfall hit the area, people are still facing disruption caused by Storm Henk.
Across South Kesteven 70 properties flooded, 19 of which were council houses.
Many roads were closed throughout last week as floods left them under water.
While many affected areas have now cleared, a number of roads remain closed to drivers.
This morning (January 8), Lincolnshire County Council released the list of the areas still affected:
Tanners’ Lane, Corby Glen
Main Street, Greatford
A151, Corby Glen
Folkingham Road, Billingborough
A1175 Main Road, Tallington (including Bainton Road and West Road at the Main Road junctions)
Baston Road, Greatford
Sand Lane, Marston
Napier Street, Lincoln
Ings Lane, Coveham St Mary
B1202 junction of Bardney Dairies
Sincil Bank, Lincoln
Main Street, Scredington
Short Ferry Road, Short Ferry (between Fiskerton and Stainfield)
Church Lane, North Scarle
Mill Lane, Heighington
A57, Dunham Bridge
Watermill Lane, Nettleham
A156 Gainsborough Road between Marton and Lea
South Kesteven District Council will start its clean up operation today (Monday 8) in Greatford before moving on to other affected villages.
This will include street cleaning, removal of debris and clearing the paths.
A flood recovery fund has been allocated to help pay for the clean up.