A number of roads remain closed as a clean up operation begins following Storm Henk.

Almost a week after heavy rainfall hit the area, people are still facing disruption caused by Storm Henk.

Across South Kesteven 70 properties flooded, 19 of which were council houses.

Many roads were closed throughout last week as floods left them under water.

While many affected areas have now cleared, a number of roads remain closed to drivers.

This morning (January 8), Lincolnshire County Council released the list of the areas still affected:

Tanners’ Lane, Corby Glen

Main Street, Greatford

A151, Corby Glen

Folkingham Road, Billingborough

A1175 Main Road, Tallington (including Bainton Road and West Road at the Main Road junctions)

Baston Road, Greatford

Sand Lane, Marston

Napier Street, Lincoln

Ings Lane, Coveham St Mary

B1202 junction of Bardney Dairies

Sincil Bank, Lincoln

Main Street, Scredington

Short Ferry Road, Short Ferry (between Fiskerton and Stainfield)

Church Lane, North Scarle

Mill Lane, Heighington

A57, Dunham Bridge

Watermill Lane, Nettleham

A156 Gainsborough Road between Marton and Lea

South Kesteven District Council will start its clean up operation today (Monday 8) in Greatford before moving on to other affected villages.

This will include street cleaning, removal of debris and clearing the paths.

A flood recovery fund has been allocated to help pay for the clean up.