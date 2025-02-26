A number of road closures will be in place at the weekend for running events.

Competitors racing in the Burghley 7 on Sunday (March 2) will set off from Bottle Lodges near Stamford at 9am and run down High Street St Martins, which will be closed while they pass.

The route then takes runners to Pilsgate via Barnack Road and back through Burghley Estate to the finish line in front of the stately home.

Coming down St Martin's High Street in Stamford

On the same day the Oundle 20 race will be taking place throughout East Northamptonshire.

The 20 mile race is a single lap starting from Oundle Primary School.

The route then takes runners through the villages of Glapthorn, Woodnewton, Apethorpe, King’s Cliffe, Wansford, Yarwell, Nassington, Fotheringhay and Cotterstock before heading to the Oundle finish line.

There are also 10km and 5km options.

A number of partial road closures will be in place throughout the day for roads which are part of the running route.



