Roadworks due to end today have been extended until June.

Signs in Uffington Road, Stamford, had said roadworks for the Vistry Homes development between Morrisons and Aldi would be from January 13 for eight weeks, making them due for completion today (Friday, March 14).

A further sign adds that the road will be closed overnight from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Saturday).

A new sign outside Morrisons says Uffington Road will be closed from Monday (March 17) for another five weeks

But these have now been joined by yet another sign, which says work starts on March 17 and will continue until June 20.

Lincolnshire County Council highways department says Vistry Homes is responsible for the work and that it could not shed light on why the roadworks have been extended.

Vistry has been contacted for comment.