Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Roadworks planned for Uffington Road, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 10 January 2025

Five weeks of roadworks will take place on a busy town road.

Vistry Homes will be completing road improvements in Uffington Road, Stamford from Monday (January 13) until February 17.

There will be multi-way traffic lights on site throughout this period.

Roadworks sign
Roadworks sign

The works are part of a planning agreement as part of their Stamford Gardens development.

National Grid will also be on site for two weeks installing a reinforcement electricity cable in the area.



Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE