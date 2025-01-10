Roadworks planned for Uffington Road, Stamford
Published: 10:00, 10 January 2025
Five weeks of roadworks will take place on a busy town road.
Vistry Homes will be completing road improvements in Uffington Road, Stamford from Monday (January 13) until February 17.
There will be multi-way traffic lights on site throughout this period.
The works are part of a planning agreement as part of their Stamford Gardens development.
National Grid will also be on site for two weeks installing a reinforcement electricity cable in the area.