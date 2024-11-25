Home   Stamford   News   Article

North Northamptonshire Council to start work on A43 in Collyweston after month-long closure

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 05:00, 25 November 2024

Work will start on a fire-damaged section of road one month after it was first closed.

A section of a carriageway on the A43 in Collyweston has been closed since late last month after a vehicle fire damaged the road surface.

Two-way traffic lights have been in place since then.

Temporary traffic lights. Photo: Stock
A number of complaints have been made to the highways authority, North Northamptonshire Council, via FixMyStreet about the lack of work and the long delays being caused by the traffic lights.

A spokesperson for North Northamptonshire Council said: “This was done for safety reasons as the road would not be suitable for use until repaired.

“We appreciate that this has been disruptive and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A date for the repairs has now been set for overnight today (November 25).


