North Northamptonshire Council to start work on A43 in Collyweston after month-long closure
Work will start on a fire-damaged section of road one month after it was first closed.
A section of a carriageway on the A43 in Collyweston has been closed since late last month after a vehicle fire damaged the road surface.
Two-way traffic lights have been in place since then.
A number of complaints have been made to the highways authority, North Northamptonshire Council, via FixMyStreet about the lack of work and the long delays being caused by the traffic lights.
A spokesperson for North Northamptonshire Council said: “This was done for safety reasons as the road would not be suitable for use until repaired.
“We appreciate that this has been disruptive and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
A date for the repairs has now been set for overnight today (November 25).