Work will start on a fire-damaged section of road one month after it was first closed.

A section of a carriageway on the A43 in Collyweston has been closed since late last month after a vehicle fire damaged the road surface.

Two-way traffic lights have been in place since then.

A number of complaints have been made to the highways authority, North Northamptonshire Council, via FixMyStreet about the lack of work and the long delays being caused by the traffic lights.

A spokesperson for North Northamptonshire Council said: “This was done for safety reasons as the road would not be suitable for use until repaired.

“We appreciate that this has been disruptive and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A date for the repairs has now been set for overnight today (November 25).



