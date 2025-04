Police are investigating reports of a robbery at a town property.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to St Leonard’s Street, Stamford just after 2.20pm today (Monday, April 28).

An emergency call had been made to the force reporting a robbery at a property in the town street.

Police received a report of a robbery in St Leonard's, Stamford

Inquiries are ongoing.

Police received a report of a robbery in St Leonard's, Stamford

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 239 of April 28.