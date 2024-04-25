A fundraising rock and bike festival to boost humanitarian aid for Ukraine has been cancelled.

The Recharge Rock event was scheduled to take place at the Borderville Sports Centre, in Stamford, on Saturday, May 11, featuring four bands and a motorbike show.

But organisers were forced to pull the plug after ticket sales failed to reach the minimum threshold by the April 20 deadline.

A poster for the Recharge music event

Full refunds were due to be offered to all those who had bought a £15 ticket.

It was set up by Bernard Wood to raise cash for Generate - a Stamford-based humanitarian aid charity for Ukraine.

Generate was launched to attract donations of money and hardware, and earlier this month sent out generators and medical equipment.

“Some ideas work, others don't and that's life,” said Bernard.

“I'm already progressing to the next plan which in contrast has already turned up some good results.”

To find out more about Generate and how to donate, visit www.facebook.com/groups/generate.ukraine