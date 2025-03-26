An aspiring engineer is in the running for a £10,000 prize after being shortlisted from more than 2,000 entrants in a national competition.

Scarlett Ball, from Stamford, has been named as one of 32 semi-finalists in this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition

The 20-year-old is studying Level 3 plumbing and heating at Stamford College where she was recently appointed apprentice ambassador to talk to school pupils about her experiences.

Stamford College student Scarlett hopes to be a good role model for other young women getting into trades

“I’m really excited to have been shortlisted and I’m proud to be representing Stamford in this national award,” said Scarlett.

“I’d like to think I’m a good role model for other young women getting into the trades.

“I love doing a practical job and I’m passionate about my work - it’s such a pleasure to meet different people and help them by fixing their heating or solving a plumbing issue for them.”

Scarlett will now compete against 31 other apprentices from the UK and Ireland in the semi-finals. They will face a tough interview with Screwfix before finding out if they have earned one of 10 spots in May’s two-day final.

The winner will receive a prize bundle of technology, training and tools worth £10,000, and their college will win £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment.