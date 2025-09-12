Colourful posters from the past will be on display at a free exhibition that digs into a town’s rich archive.

From circus acts and stage shows to royal visits and sporting triumphs, the posters tell the story of entertainment in Stamford’s history.

They have been kept in The Phillips Collection, a local treasure trove of poster artwork, playbills, and historic public notices from the Georgian era to the Victorian period.

A free exhibition is bringing colour and showmanship to Stamford. Image: Submitted/Stamford Town Hall

The exhibition is taking place in the former courtroom, upstairs at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Street.

It opens on Friday, September 19, with a chance to book a 30-minute slot between midday and 2pm and see some of the original posters close up, with town heritage officer Victoria Newton. These can be booked by phoning 01780 753808 or emailing townhall@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

On Saturday, September 20, there will be a circus-themed family fun day with activities alongside the exhibits.

A playbill from a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado. Image: Submitted/The Phillips Collection, Stamford

Otherwise, people are invited to come and go as they please, with the exhibition open from 10am to 3pm daily except Sundays until November 1.

Joseph Phillips was a local brewer who amassed a significant collection of literature, books and pamphlets that has been preserved at Stamford Town Hall.