Delays on A1 between Stamford and Peterborough

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:12, 29 April 2025
 | Updated: 17:14, 29 April 2025

A truck has rolled over in a construction area on the A1.

Traffic is building this afternoon (Tuesday, April 29) on the A1 southbound from Water Newton back to Stibbington.

A rolled over truck is partially blocking the road near the construction area, according to AA Traffic News.

A1 sign
There has been a lane closure in place in the area since November last year following a crash and repairs to this section of the road may not happen until 2027.

