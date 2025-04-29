Delays on A1 between Stamford and Peterborough
Published: 17:12, 29 April 2025
| Updated: 17:14, 29 April 2025
A truck has rolled over in a construction area on the A1.
Traffic is building this afternoon (Tuesday, April 29) on the A1 southbound from Water Newton back to Stibbington.
A rolled over truck is partially blocking the road near the construction area, according to AA Traffic News.
There has been a lane closure in place in the area since November last year following a crash and repairs to this section of the road may not happen until 2027.
