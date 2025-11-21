Eco-friendly plans for a soon-to-open hospital unit could save a health trust £25,000 in future energy bills.

A series of sustainable and ecological initiatives are being put in place as part of Stamford Hospital’s new Day Treatment Unit project.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has been working with lead construction partners Darwin Group and architects Metropolis Planning to meet key environmental goals.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust chief executive officer, Hannah Coffey; Darwin Group head of delivery, Daniel Bell; Stamford Hospital Greenwood Day Treatment team manager, Jo Baron; North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust chair, Professor Steve Barnett OBE; Darwin Group partnerships director, Tony Nagra, and Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns.

Measure include fitting solar panels to the roof of the new unit which is expected to open to patients in the next few weeks.

The trust says they are expected to generate up to 9,950 kWh of clean energy each year, prevent around 2.3 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, and save an estimated £25,600 over 10 years.

Other green measures planned include a decking area which will be made from recycled materials.

Solar panels on the roof of the new Day Treatment Unit

It will use a blend of recycled plastics from grocery bags, milk and detergent bottles, along with reclaimed wood fibres from sawdust and wood scraps from mills.

Further landscaping will see tree and other planting to improve biodiversity around the site.

“The Day Treatment Unit building is designed to be energy efficient and uses renewable technologies where possible,” said Chris Todd, director of estates and facilities at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

“In addition, sustainable and responsibly sourced materials are used throughout, with water-saving measures and biodiversity enhancements being incorporated.”

Chris added: “We have also worked hard to ensure construction waste is minimised and recycled wherever possible – which is being demonstrated in some of our landscaping designs.”

The trust has also spent several months working with ecologists to monitor a resident bat colony in part of the old Dronfield Suite, which is being demolished as part of redevelopment at the Ryhall Road site.

Following a second round of night observations in recent months, experts were confident there was no longer any bat activity there.

In the UK, all bat species are European protected species and it is illegal to disturb bats or damage their roosts.