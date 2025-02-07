Leicestershire Police closes A606 Oakham Road and Burley Park Way roundabout after crash
Published: 10:02, 07 February 2025
| Updated: 10:04, 07 February 2025
Police officers have closed a roundabout following a two-vehicle crash.
The A606 Oakham Road and Burley Park Way roundabout near Langham is shut in all directions.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8.30am today (Friday, February 7).
Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.
Accidents Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie