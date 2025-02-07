Police officers have closed a roundabout following a two-vehicle crash.

The A606 Oakham Road and Burley Park Way roundabout near Langham is shut in all directions.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8.30am today (Friday, February 7).

A police road closed sign

ROAD CLOSURE | 0908 07/02/25 | A6060 Oakham Rd - Burley Park Way roundabout Langham is closed due to a Road Traffic Collision. Please find alternative routes. — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) February 7, 2025

