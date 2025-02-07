Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Leicestershire Police closes A606 Oakham Road and Burley Park Way roundabout after crash

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:02, 07 February 2025
 | Updated: 10:04, 07 February 2025

Police officers have closed a roundabout following a two-vehicle crash.

The A606 Oakham Road and Burley Park Way roundabout near Langham is shut in all directions.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8.30am today (Friday, February 7).

A police road closed sign
A police road closed sign

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.

Accidents Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE