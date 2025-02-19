Forces families had the opportunity to rub shoulders with royalty when the Duchess of Edinburgh visited their home.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh spent time at RAF Wittering near Stamford on Thursday last week (February 13), where she has been Honorary Air Commodore since 2008.

The base is the headquarters for the RAF Support Force as well as a centre for flying training.

HRH meeting families of individuals involved in 3 Mobile Catering Squadron

The duchess had requested a chance to meet the station's people and escorted by the station commander Nikki Duncan and station warrant officer Karen Chapman, she was introduced to various personnel.

HRH was presented with a posie by the station commander's daughter, Amelia Duncan, outside the station bar, The Golden Lion.

The mother-of-two also took time to meet their children and took particular delight saying hello to some of the babies and toddlers growing up at the base.

HRH signing the visitor book for the station in front of a Harrier Aircraft in the Heritage Centre

Before the end of the outing, she added a message to the visitors’ book.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh met personnel involved with the Station’s Community Projects

The Duchess of Edinburgh looking at items that show the history of the Harrier Aircraft at RAF Wittering

The Duchess of Edinburgh with Station Commander Nikki Duncan to her left

The Duchess of Edinburgh looking at a 10-man ration pack which is used by 3 Mobile Catering Squadron when they are deployed to cook for troops in the field

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh was introduced to students from the London and Cambridge University Air Squadrons

RAF Wittering is home to flying training and the duchess was introduced to personnel from No 6 Flying Training School, students from the London and Cambridge University Air Squadron, the Babcock engineering staff, and members of the Tutor Display Team.