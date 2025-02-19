Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, visits RAF Wittering
Forces families had the opportunity to rub shoulders with royalty when the Duchess of Edinburgh visited their home.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh spent time at RAF Wittering near Stamford on Thursday last week (February 13), where she has been Honorary Air Commodore since 2008.
The base is the headquarters for the RAF Support Force as well as a centre for flying training.
The duchess had requested a chance to meet the station's people and escorted by the station commander Nikki Duncan and station warrant officer Karen Chapman, she was introduced to various personnel.
The mother-of-two also took time to meet their children and took particular delight saying hello to some of the babies and toddlers growing up at the base.
Before the end of the outing, she added a message to the visitors’ book.
RAF Wittering is home to flying training and the duchess was introduced to personnel from No 6 Flying Training School, students from the London and Cambridge University Air Squadron, the Babcock engineering staff, and members of the Tutor Display Team.