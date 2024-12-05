An animal welfare charity is hiring a rescue officer for the area.

The RSPCA is recruiting 24 new animal rescue officers across England and Wales including a role covering the postcodes PE6, PE8, PE9.

The charity’s animal rescue officers are frontline workers who respond to reports of cruelty, neglect and injury, deal with complaints and collect and rescue injured and trapped animals. Together with the inspectors, animal rescue officers responded to 247,265 incidents from January to November this year.

Steve Bennett, RSPCA chief inspectorate officer, said: “Our animal rescue officers are a critical part of our amazing frontline teams who respond to reports of cruelty, neglect and injury and work to help prevent and reduce these through sharing advice and education with pet owners and members of the public.

“There is no typical day in the life of an animal response officer, but you can expect to work closely with people and animals everyday, offering the opportunity for a career that is both varied and rewarding and helps to make a real difference to animal’s lives on a daily basis.

“It can be a challenging role, and you may encounter upsetting and stressful situations so we are looking for resilient, independent thinkers who can deal with difficult situations with empathy and with the ability to stay calm, professional and focused.”

Applicants must be 18 by the time they start training in April next year and need to live within one of the postcodes covered by the role, which includes Stamford, Market Deeping, Crowland and Oundle.

Interested applicants have until December 27 to apply for the job, which has a salary of £24,415.

For more information, visit: https://jobs.rspca.org.uk/jobs/home.

