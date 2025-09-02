Plans to extend the licence of a rugby club have been approved.

The licensing team at South Kesteven District Council decided to back the proposals for Stamford Rugby Club at an Alcohol, Entertainment and late-night refreshment committee today (Tuesday, September 2).

Stamford Rugby Club

The extended licence conditions allow for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises between 9am and 11pm Monday to Thursday and on Sundays, with extensions on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day until 1am.

The newly granted licence will allow for the provision of films indoors Monday to Thursday and on Sundays between 9am and 11pm and on Saturdays between 9am and midnight.

It will also allow for the provision of live and recorded music indoors and outdoors between 11pm and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 1am on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

One resident had objected to plans over concerns about the noise but did not make another complaint after the applicant Darren Dolby made amendments to the proposals.

The resident complained about people shouting and revving their cars after a private function and said this was disturbing them.

In response, the applicant has agreed to include a condition that no regulated entertainment will take place in any outdoor area past 9pm.

Stamford Rugby Club has also agreed to extend its opening hours by a 30 minute period, to allow for sufficient drinking-up time.

Mr Dolby has written to the district council to respond to the resident’s concerns.

He said: “I would like to reassure you that the club wishes to continue to operate as we have over the past 20 plus years and have no intentions to hold weekly late night events.

“We will continue to operate as a members rugby club and community hub (Brownies, mental wellbeing support groups, etc.) with, as previously, the odd occasional event such as Burns Night supper, Christmas party, etc.

“We value the continued support of our local community and especially close neighbours such as yourself and would not wish to jeopardise this in any way by holding any late-night event that would cause distress or annoyance to our neighbours.”

Coun Susan Sandall (Conservative), who covers the Stamford St John's ward, said: “The rugby club is in my ward. I have not had any further concerns from anybody about it.”

Coun Harrish Bisnauthsing (Liberal Democrat), who covers the Stamford St Mary's ward, said some residents had raised concerns with him about the additional noise which the extended licence could create.

He added: “I’ve had three people phone me up to talk about the new licence. Their main concerns are about the extra half an hour of the licence.

“They said they’re concerned about some people when they're leaving the club walking and talking loudly.

“There are residents who live next to and nearby the rugby club and they’re concerned about the noise.

“But overall most residents have welcomed the plans.”

Coun Paul Fellows (Independent), who covers the Bourne Austerby ward and was chairing the meeting, said: “The decision has been made by the licensing team to approve the application of an extended licence for the Stamford Rugby Club.

“The representation for this application has been withdrawn because it’s no longer required.”