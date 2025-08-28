Plans to extend the licence of Stamford Rugby Club will be considered by councillors next week.

The application is requesting that live and recorded music can be played indoors and outdoors on Friday and Saturdays between 11pm and midnight as well as until 1am on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Stamford Rugby Club hopes to rebuild its clubhouse

It also wants to show fillms inside between 9am and 11pm Monday to Thursday and Sunday, as well as between 9am and midnight on Saturdays.

Applicant Darren Dolby, who is also team manager for Stamford women, has also requested for the sale of alcohol on and off premises Monday to Thursday and Sundays from 9am to 11pm and Friday and Saturdays between 9am and midnight.

This application will be considered by South Kesteven District Council at the alcohol and late-night refreshment licensing committee on Tuesday (September 2).

The club has held a club premises certificate since 2005 which grants the supply of alcohol on the premises between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and between midday and 10.30pm on Sundays, with New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day extensions.

South Kesteven District Council held a consultation on the application between July 1 and July 29.

The district council has received one complaint raising concerns about the noise from a resident living nearby.

The resident complained about people shouting and revving their cars after a private function and said this was disturbing them.

In response, the applicant has agreed to include a condition that no regulated entertainment will take place in any outdoor area past 9pm.

Stamford Rugby Club has also agreed to extend its opening hours by a 30 minute period, to allow for sufficient drinking-up time.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Thursday from 9am to 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays between 9am and 12.30am as well as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day until 1am.

Mr Dolby has written to the district council to respond to the resident’s concerns.

He said: “I would like to reassure you that the club wishes to continue to operate as we have over the past 20 plus years and have no intentions to hold weekly late night events.

“We will continue to operate as a members rugby club and community hub (Brownies, mental wellbeing support groups, etc.) with, as previously, the odd occasional event such as Burns Night supper, Christmas party, etc.

“We value the continued support of our local community and especially close neighbours such as yourself and would not wish to jeopardise this in any way by holding any late-night event that would cause distress or annoyance to our neighbours.”

The district council’s report said: “During the consultation period the authority received one representation from a member of the public.

“The reasons for the representation include concerns regarding potential noise disturbance from late night events, if these are to be held on a frequent basis. There has been one recorded incident of a noise complaint against the premise, found on record from May 2013.

“This appeared to be from a neighbour who complained that noise from people shouting and revving their cars after a private function was disturbing them. A letter was sent to the premises, but no follow up response or complaints appear to have been made.”

Councillors will consider the impact of this application in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and protecting children from harm.