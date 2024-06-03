Fundraisers were blessed with good weather as they took part in this year’s Race for Life at Burghley Park near Stamford.

Runners and walkers flooded the parkland with a sea of pink when they tackled the 3km, 5km and 10km routes on Sunday (June 2).

Others opted to take part in the Pretty Muddy course which included a series of obstacles along the way.

All smiles ahead of the race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

All of the entrants were taking part to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Many of them wore signs on their backs in celebration or memory of people who have either been diagnosed, beaten or died of cancer.

Among those taking part were staff from St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford, members of Slimming World and 79 friends and family who took part in memory of Oakham School employee Di German.

Race manager Rebecca Day said 2,400 people took part in the Stamford event. They have raised more than £279,000 so far.

A stilt walker towers over Kathy Andrews, Dawn Bradley and Fiona Riley from Oakham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

People of all ages took part. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Race for Life raises money for cancer research. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Emma, Stewart and Amelia Burgess from Bourne. Photo: Chris Lowndes

This walker stood out from the crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Supporters lined the route. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Friends ready to race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

One of the four-legged competitors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

