Photos from Race for Life at Burghley Park near Stamford

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 14:23, 03 June 2024

Fundraisers were blessed with good weather as they took part in this year’s Race for Life at Burghley Park near Stamford.

Runners and walkers flooded the parkland with a sea of pink when they tackled the 3km, 5km and 10km routes on Sunday (June 2).

Others opted to take part in the Pretty Muddy course which included a series of obstacles along the way.

All smiles ahead of the race. Photo: Chris Lowndes
All of the entrants were taking part to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Many of them wore signs on their backs in celebration or memory of people who have either been diagnosed, beaten or died of cancer.

Among those taking part were staff from St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford, members of Slimming World and 79 friends and family who took part in memory of Oakham School employee Di German.

Race manager Rebecca Day said 2,400 people took part in the Stamford event. They have raised more than £279,000 so far.

Thousands of people took part
A stilt walker towers over Kathy Andrews, Dawn Bradley and Fiona Riley from Oakham. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Warming up for the race
Matt and Scott Raffan from Stamford
Manish and Radhika Chavda from Anand Shoes
A wave for the crowds
Entrants raised money for Cancer Research UK
A sea of pink in Burghley Park
Runners and walkers set off on the course
Race for Life took place in Burghley Park
The crowd gets ready to race
Runners set off
Runners set off
Staff from St Gilbert's Primary School in Stamford
The Slimming World team
Cadets were on hand to help out
People of all ages took part. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Race for Life raises money for cancer research. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Emma, Stewart and Amelia Burgess from Bourne. Photo: Chris Lowndes
This walker stood out from the crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Supporters lined the route. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Friends ready to race. Photo: Chris Lowndes
One of the four-legged competitors. Photo: Chris Lowndes
