A 10-week fitness course is about to start helping people make positive changes to their lives.

Following the NHS’s successful Couch to 5k formula, Stamford Striders’ ‘beginners’ course is aimed at people who want to get into running - or return to it - as a way to keep fit and make friends.

It is led by a qualified coach and Stamford Striders members, who will help participants build up from short run-walk intervals up to being able to complete a Parkrun distance without stopping.

Some of those who attended a previous year's 'beginners' course with Stamford Striders at Empingham Road Playing Fields

The sessions, held on Wednesday evenings from May 7, start from the Empingham Road Playing Fields car park about 100m down from The Danish Invader Pub.

Robin Ball, chairman of Stamford Striders, joined the running club through the ‘beginners’ course about 15 years ago, and has gone on to complete 10k races and marathons since.

He said: “I joined the beginners course as a complete non-runner and the decision to do so changed my life in so many ways.

Robin Ball from Stamford Striders

“I’m not only loads fitter that I was when I joined - despite being 15 years older - I have also made many good new friends, and have taken part in some extraordinary events and challenges that add a new dimension to my life.”

Over the 10-week course each hour-long session invites participants to run more and walk less, building gradually on the previous week.

Those coming along don’t need any special kit - just comfortable trainers, shorts or leggings and a t-shirt.

The course costs £10 and places can be reserved at stamfordstriders.org/Pages/Beginners

While the course is for people aged 18 and over, the club also has a juniors section for children aged nine to 17.