A town mayor will don her running shoes to raise funds and awareness for World Mental Health Day.

Mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler is inviting people to join her when she takes part in two runs on Friday, October 10, in aid of mental health charity, MindSpace Stamford.

Coun Amanda Wheeler has been bitten by the running bug after taking it up earlier this year

Coun Wheeler, who only took up running at the start of the new year, will then line up for her first half-marathon two days later, this time for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“I originally committed to running 5k three times a week, but it’s become a bit more than that,” she said.

“Besides the physical health I’m getting from running, it is also helping me mentally.

“Running has ironically slowed me down - it means that I take time out from a hectic schedule every other day and connect with nature.”

MindSpace Running Group leaders

On the Friday morning, she will join the MindSpace running group for a special 5k run starting at 9.30am from Stamford Rugby Club to the new MindSpace hub on Red Lion Street for refreshments.

And from 5.30pm she will start ‘The Mayor’s MindSpace Mile’, a specially-selected route through Stamford, from the Town Hall terrace and back to MindSpace for drinks and refreshments.

“I wanted to fundraise for Mindspace on World Mental Health Day, as Mindspace is one of my charities this year,” added Coun Wheeler.

“World Mental Health Day conveniently falls two days before my half-marathon so it seemed the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the positivity that running can offer you by creating the Mayor’s Mindspace Mile and running alongside other people.”

Everyone is welcome to join the runs and sign up for either the 5k or one-mile routes, or both.

Entry will be on a pay-as-you-feel basis on the day. Technical running MindSpace T-shirts can also be bought for the occasion, with all funds going to MindSpace.

To sign up for the morning event, visit https://book.plinth.org.uk/e/hjsMduERzBd2VHO3voZb and to register for the Mayor’s Mile, go to https://book.plinth.org.uk/e/6BAgVcILzcVt1cLpCd4y