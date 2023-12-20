A runway at an RAF base is out of action while it is being resurfaced.

Work being carried out at RAF Wittering, south-west of Stamford, includes digging up the main runway and the northern and southern taxiways. Approach lights and ground lights will also be replaced.

The company Lagan is carrying out the work, removing and relaying tarmac and repainting runway markings. The project will continue until late 2024.

RAF Wittering's runway, northern and southern taxiways are being resurfaced. Photo: Google

RAF cadets are offered flying experience at RAF Wittering, in Grob Tutor aircraft.

The runway is also used by larger RAF aircraft, with transport crews practicing flying at night using night-vision goggles.