Crash causing delays on A1 to the south of Stamford
Published: 17:06, 15 August 2025
A crash is causing tailbacks on the A1 south of Stamford as Friday rush hour traffic builds.
The AA has reported severe delays of 20 minutes and increasing on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between the Water Newton turn off) and Townsend Road (Wittering turn-off).
It says that one lane has been closed due to a crash.
National Highways is reporting delays of half-an-hour and says it expects the scene to be cleared between 5.45 and 6pm with normal traffic conditions expected between 6.45 and 7pm.