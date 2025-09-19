The winners of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025 were revealed in a glittering ceremony tonight (Friday, September 19).

Rutland Hall Hotel hosted the event in which 10 winners were crowned during the 20th annual event held by the Mercury.

Sponsored by Hegarty, the event celebrated business successes and recognised commitment to outstanding customer service.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

At the beginning of the evening, Iliffe Media’s commercial director Ricky Allan spoke about the challenges businesses are facing and entrepreneur Mike Greene also gave a speech.

The winners in each of the categories were then announced by the host Matt Biggin. They were -

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: The winner: The Hub at Rutland Point. Finalists: George's Food Hub in Stamford and Rutland Hideaways.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: The winner: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping. Finalists: Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Customer Care (judged by Peters’ Cleaners): The winner: Boots Opticians Stamford. Finalists: CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (judged by Richard Olsen of Pegasus Funding): The winner: Versatile in Oakham. Finalists: Cornish Bakery in Stamford and Inspire Education Group in Stamford.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): The winner: George’s Food Hub in Stamford. Finalists: Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Team of the Year (judged by Charlotte Horobin - Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce): The winner: Nene Valley Railway. Finalists: Birch Tree Cafe and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): The winner: Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne. Finalists: Alexandra Colley of Stamford School and Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford.

Best Independent Retailer (judged by Kelham Cooke of Lincolnshire County Council): The winner: RUBIROX in Stamford. Finalists: Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): The winner: Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton. Finalist: The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): The winner: Bythams Community Shop and Cafe. Finalists: Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year: The winner is: Inspire Education Group. Finalists were: Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

