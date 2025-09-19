The wait is almost over because tonight the winners of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025 will be revealed.

Over the past few months we have showcased all the incredible companies which are shortlisted for an award. Ten winners will be crowned in a ceremony at Rutland Hall Hotel this evening, which will include a performance by international, six-piece party band, Jacuzzisoup live after the ceremony.

The event, which is sponsored by Hegarty, will celebrate business successes and recognise commitment to outstanding customer service.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

Hegarty is our headline sponsor

The shortlisted businesses in the categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Best Independent Retailer: RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year: They are: Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

Good luck to all our finalists. There will be coverage of the ceremony online at www.lincsonline.co.uk and on the IM news app after the event tonight.