Known for being a keen runner and a retained firefighter who’s often behind the wheel of a big red truck, some people will be surprised to see Martin Candish on a pushbike.

But the Stamford resident is saddling up for a 225-mile ‘minster to minster’ ride from York to London.

Martin, 51, works for Logistics UK - formerly the Freight Transport Association - and spends his days advising operators on the rules of the road.

Martin behind the wheel of a Stamford fire engine

He and four colleagues will cycle from York Minster to Westminster Abbey in order to raise more than £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The three-day sponsored ride starts at midday on Thursday (September 5) with a 75-mile journey to Newark.

After a night’s rest they will tackle the 100 miles to Flitwick, before completing the final 50 miles to Westminster.

Martin running the Stamford 5K in July

The plan is to arrive in central London at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Martin, who is Logistics UK’s head of compliance information and member advice centre, said lots of time, energy and miles had gone into preparing for the ride.

“My longest training ride was 90 miles into Leicestershire and Rutland, which involved plenty of hills, getting lost and a puncture, before coming back through Stamford and out to do an extra loop in the flatlands of Market Deeping.

“Thanks to running with Stamford Striders my legs are OK and I’ve a reasonable ‘engine’, but saddle soreness is still a drama.

Martin might have thrown his bike in a hedge - or it was a puncture

“I’ve decided to invest in cycling shorts with extra gel padding, otherwise three days on the bike and I might look like a baboon.”

Despite discomfort on the horizon, Martin knows why he’s choosing to take on the challenge.

“It’s for a great cause,” he said. “Even with the hard work and training, raising money for a charity like Macmillan is worthwhile.”

Martin Candish, Mark Jones, Ian Wright and Craig Foulkes

Martin, who lives in Fife Close, will ride with colleagues Mark Jones, Tim Hyde, Ian Dunn and Craig Foulkes, and they will have a support team of Chris Lipscomb and Al Richardson, who will be following their progress in an electric van loaned by Dawsongroup and packed with food, water and even an ‘ice bath’ for any sore bits.

Martin’s sponsorship page can be found at www.justgiving.com/page/logistics-uk-bike-ride-2024

Martin and colleagues have been putting in plenty of training

With colleagues, Martin rode 130 miles overnight from Leamington Spa in Warwickshire to Tunbridge Wells in Kent in July 2020, and raised nearly £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Martin in his firefighting get-up

