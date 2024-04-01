Cyclists are invited to join a four-day challenge this summer.

The Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride follows a 200-mile route from Harby near Lincoln to London, visiting the locations of 12 Queen Eleanor Crosses.

The landmarks honour the memory of Eleanor of Castile, the wife of Edward I, who died in Harby in 1920.

The 2023 cyclists pictured in Stamford

The sponsored challenge runs between August 23 and 26 and passes through Stamford. To sign up for part or all of the route, visit the event section online at www.friendsoftheconnection.org.uk

Last year’s event raised £25,000 to help tackle homelessness in London through the organisation The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields.