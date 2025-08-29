Parking up outside The Blue Bell it appeared that a nearby car had already had something of a heavy night.

The white Volkswagen’s front was horrendously concertinaed up, presumably involved in some sort of recent collision of which I will not apportion blame in a bid to prevent legal letters heading over to LincsOnline Towers.

The Bluebell in Easton on the Hill. Photo: Iliffe Media

“I hope this car crash isn’t some kind of visual warning for the afternoon ahead,” I joked, spotting this knackered motor vehicle just happened to be parked in front of a nice cycle chained to a sign and sporting a basket packed with blooming flowers.

This juxtaposition seemed to be something of an example of Easton-on-the-Hill itself, a beautiful old stone village to my left and some forgettable whitewashed modern-ish, semi-detached homes and flat-roofed village store to my right.

The Blue Bell, itself a beautiful old stone building, was to my left, and in we went.

This vehicle had a heavy night. Photo: Iliffe Media

A smarter way to travel. Photo: Iliffe Media

Passing through a pleasant dining area, of which the final revellers were just leaving on this Saturday afternoon, I made my way to the bar where a lady I presumed to be the owner was stood reading.

And reading some more.

And a bit more.

A nice dining area. Photo: Iliffe Media

Somewhere to sit. Photo: Iliffe Media

Following a period of time long enough for me to feel embarrassed by my presence - and double check my visibility - she turned to me and asked what my order would be.

There was a nice selection on the pumps, Kopparberg, Mahou, San Miguel, Leffe, Guinness and Camden’s Hells, Pale and Stout.

But it was a drink new to me which caught the eye, an Oranje.

A pint of Oakham Oranje. Photo: Iliffe Media

Some of the beers on offer. Photo: Iliffe Media

As a known fan of Oakham Ales’ Inferno and Citra drinks, this was an easy decision to make.

Taking our drinks, my afternoon’s companion and I headed up the steps to the bar area which was, well, a tough one to describe.

You see, everything about this part of the The Blue Bell was very - very - brown.

The bar at The Bluebell. Photo: Iliffe Media

The fireplace in the bar. Photo: Iliffe Media

The beams, the bar, the floor, the tables, the chairs, the doors, the photo frames, the signs on the wall, the shelves, even a couple of cushions on the sofa seat were brown.

Had it not been for the cream walls you’d be mistaken for thinking you were Augustus Gloop submerged in Willy Wonka’s big chocolate river.

Now, I’m no Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen, thankfully, but I do find brown quite dull.

The news was on the box. Photo: Iliffe Media

Comfy seating. Photo: Iliffe Media

And that’s sadly how I must relay this part of the pub, a lot less lively in style than the dining area which was now being set for the evening.

“It’s like having a pint in a village hall,” my mate mused, very much on the mark.

It was a quiet Saturday afternoon, but there was a steady-enough flow of punters.

Plenty of seating. Photo: Iliffe Media

Inside The Bluebell. Photo: Iliffe Media

A young family played with one of the complementary board games on a nearby bookshelf, while a couple of lads took their beers to an attractive-looking outdoor area, bravely as this wasn’t a particularly warm day.

A group of early-thirtysomethings in walking gear chatted round a table and a staff member finished their lunch while a bloke in a tracksuit and cap kept popping to the bar, necking his drinks at a quite remarkable rate.

It’s at this point, when there’s very little to rave about, that I’d try to rescue things and end on a positive note by writing something nice about the beer.

There was a nice variety of books and games to keep you entertained. Photo: Iliffe Media

The outdoor area was good looking. Photo: Iliffe Media

But sadly, even that didn’t get me going on this occasion. Like the day in general, nothing terrible but nothing to excite the senses.

Still, at least I don’t own a white Volkswagen.

The gents. Photo: Iliffe Media

Beer Alley this way. Photo: Iliffe Media

THE BLUE BELL, HIGH STREET, EASTON ON THE HILL, PE9 3LR

DECOR: Nothing terrible, but very, very brown. The dining and outdoor areas were both pleasant. 3/5

DRINK: An Oranje (4.1%) by Oakham Ales. The beer didn't quite work for me, it felt like a spin on Citra, which is a better drink. The flavour wasn't strong enough to make it a distinct drink. 2/5

PRICE: The Oranje and a bottle of Corona Cero cost me a brilliantly cheap £7. 4/5

ATMOSPHERE: A few people about but they all kept to themselves. 3/5

STAFF: I was made to feel like a nuisance before I’d even ordered. 2/5

Click here to follow Secret Drinker on Twitter/X.

Do you agree with the Secret Drinker or have any suggestions where he should go next? Email secretdrinker@lincsonline.co.uk or comment below.