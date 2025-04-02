Home   Stamford   News   Article

Asembo hairdressers get compensation letter of £12.4million from National Grid in mix up

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 05:00, 02 April 2025

A salon owner who started dreaming of a luxury lifestyle when he was offered £12.4 million in compensation after a power cut received £95.

James Parker, who co-owns Asembo hairdressers in Stamford with wife Natasha, was left shocked after opening a letter stating the business was entitled to £12,423,397 following a power cut in St Leonard’s Street last month.

The business owner wasn’t even aware he’d be entitled to compensation - let alone an eight-figure number.

The owners of Asembo in Stamford were shocked to read they would be receiving a cheque for £12,423,397 after a powercut
The 54-year-old said: “I struggled to read the number because it was so big - I had to add in spaces.

“I definitely didn’t realise we were entitled to £12.4 million.”

He joked that National Grid may have mistaken the hairdressers for Heathrow Airport, which was shut down a couple of weeks ago after a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

James Parker with his cheque from National Grid
While eagerly waiting for the promised big pay-out, James hatched a plan on what he would do when the hefty cheque arrived.

He quipped that he thought about paying it in at a cash machine to avoid suspicions being raised by bank staff.

But unfortunately for James his hopes of a millionaire lifestyle were dashed when a cheque for just £95 landed on the doormat on Thursday last week (March 27).

He said: “I am grateful for the final cheque and accept it as an apology for the power cut - although I would have been quicker to accept the apology if it was a cheque for £12.4 million. I am fairly forgiving!”

When asked what he would have done if he’d successfully banked £12.4 million, James joked that he’d leave the country and keep the payout a secret.

“With the original amount I would have whisked the family off on an around the world trip but with the revised amount I should just be able to manage a trip around the mid-lent fair for them,” he laughed.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson apologised to James for the administrative error and confirmed no incorrect cheques were sent out.

They added: “We have since sent out new letters advising of the correct payment details and we will be reviewing our processes to prevent this situation reoccurring.”

