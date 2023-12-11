A madcap inventor hanging upside down by his magnetic boots, 1,500 Santas, and many, many mince pies and mulled wines.

That eccentric combination could only mean the return of the Stamford Santa Fun Run to Burghley Park, which took place yesterday (Sunday, December 10).

Colin Furze, who has 12.8million YouTube subscribers, is known for his crazy inventions. He brought along special boots with ultra-powerful magnets that allowed him to dangle upside-down above the crowd and sound an air horn to start the sell-out event.

The Hallam family

The ensemble of people dressed as Santa included toddlers in pushchairs up to octogenarians. They could choose to cover a route of one, two or three miles, with the longest taking the Santas up to Burghley House.

Nick Wells, who organised this year’s event alongside a team from Stamford Striders Running Club, said he was over the moon with the turnout and people’s festive enthusiasm on the day.

“This year the 1,500 places sold out faster than ever, and those entry fees, combined with donations from our event sponsors, mean we can make a healthy contribution to MindSpace Stamford and to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which support many people in our community,” he said.

“The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, which established the event and have now handed over organisation to Stamford Striders, also receive a share to give to several more local good causes.”

Stamford Santa Fun Run sponsors this year included Kaybee Developments, Zeeco, Caterpillar, Buckles Solicitors, Jensen Security, Sonic alarms, Bog Dog, Equilibrium gyms, Witham Hall School and Savills estate agents.

The event was also supported by the Stamford branch of Age UK, which provided a means for people to recycle Santa suits they didn’t want to keep after the fun run.

Some of the Witham Hall School team

Emma Vaughan and Paul Brewster lead the warm-up

Colin Furze

Young runner Fin is ready

