A Santa fun run has been postponed for a week because of Storm Darragh.

High winds in Burghley Park mean the 1,700-place Stamford Santa Fun Run has been moved from this Sunday (December 8) to Sunday, December 15.

Burghley Park is often closed during high winds and once the current storm has moved through, Burghley Estates will inspect trees for damage and make any dubious branches safe before the park reopens.

The run goes under trees in Burghley Park, which is being closed due to high winds

This means the annual fundraiser, organised by volunteers from Stamford Striders Running Club to raise thousands of pounds for local charities, will take place one week later.

Madcap inventor and YouTube star Colin Furze is still able to attend, and will be opening the run in a wacky way.

Nick Wells from Stamford Striders said: “We are really sorry to have to postpone. We can go ahead with pretty much anything the British weather can throw at us - except for very strong winds, and the Met Office is forecasting gusts of up to 60 mph on Saturday and 45 mph until midday on Sunday.

“But it has taken much work to get the Santa Fun Run ready, so we do not give in easily. Our Plan B is that Stamford Santa Fun Run takes place exactly one week later. All the rest stays the same.”

Those who have places in the sell-out event have been emailed by the organisers, who hope people will still be able to join in, or continue to support the charities MindSpace Stamford, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley’s local good causes.