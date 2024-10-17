Popular Santa steam trains have been scrapped in favour of a new Christmas experience.

For decades Nene Valley Railway in Wansford has been inviting families to jump aboard a steam train and meet Santa Claus.

The 50-minute steam train ride became a Christmas tradition for many families during the festive season.

Santa and Mrs Claus at Nene Valley Railway

This year a new experience, Christmas at the Railway: The North Pole Adventure, will replace the traditional Santa Specials.

Chris O’Regan, commercial manager at Nene Valley Railway, said: “For many years Nene Valley Railway ran the Santa Specials, which were very popular. This has raised the question with some as to why the change.

“The Santa Specials require a lot of volunteers to run to the standard that people expect. “Unfortunately, last year was a real struggle to get the volunteer numbers required for each running day and unexpected sickness leaves us having to find replacements for key people, sometimes at cost.

“Our new experience will allow volunteers to take part in the event while removing some of the stress and pressure from them and ensuring high standards are maintained.”

This new event is in collaboration with Darling Princess Parties and involves 14 professional actors.

Visitors will journey through an autumn forest and snow-frosted portal through to the North Pole workshop where the children will help the elves make toys before meeting Santa and Mrs Claus to receive their gift.

Tickets will include a trip on the train with performers.

Chris said: “Response to Christmas at the Railway has been largely positive and ticket sales are performing very well.

“We are confident this will become a firm favourite with our visitors.

“Afterall, the Santa Specials were new once too!”

Christmas at the Railway will run on selected dates between November 30 and December 24.

Tickets cost £35 or £225.00 for a compartment seating up to eight people.

For more information visit: https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/510/the-north-pole-adventure.

Will you be going? Let us know in the comments.



