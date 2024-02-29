A date has been announced for a new event that will include raft racing and live music.

Stamford Big Day Out is due take place at the town meadows on Sunday, June 30, and has been added to the calendar at the town hall.

While the Kiwanis, who previously organised the town’s annual float parade, still have paperwork to complete to make sure the event meets approval, the club has given details of what Stamford Big Day Out will involve.

Stamford Kiwanis are regular attendees at events and organise several of their own each year

Speaking during the public forum of a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oliver Wilson from the Kiwanis outlined how the idea had developed since he first pitched it to them a year ago, with a request to use the meadows.

“We’re looking at having an acoustic tent, a talent show, fair rides, stalls, and a raft race on the river through Freemen’s Meadows and the town meadows.

“We’ve been in touch for permissions and we’re hoping they will support our application.”

Stamford Big Day Out will include a raft race along the River Welland in Stamford

As well as the Freemen of Stamford, who own Freemen’s Meadow, the Kiwanis have had to approach the town council, the district council and the Environment Agency about the plans.

Last year, the Environment Agency said its concern related to the river’s ‘low water levels’.

Kiwanis club members were praised at the meeting by town and district councillor Max Sawyer (Ind – Stamford All Saints) for “jumping through hoops” to try to make the event happen.

Stamford Big Day Out would replace the floats parade, axed in 2022 after being part of the town’s calendar since 1978.

Stamford float parade was popular in the past

The Kiwanis had struggled to organise the floats in the face of changing health and safety regulations, which warned that putting people on a moving lorry was a dangerous activity. Participation had also dwindled.

“It was time for a refresh,” the town council was told.

Stamford Kiwanis is a group of about 20 local business people – some retired – who hold events to raise money for local charities and good causes. Other events they are responsible for arranging are Santa’s sleigh run in Stamford, and a fireworks display for Bonfire Night.

Stamford Kiwanis are organising Stamford Big Day Out to take place on June 30

If Stamford Big Day Out goes ahead, the raft race will start at Freemen’s Meadow and race to the town meadows footbridge by the Cattle Market car park.

