A school has adopted a ‘no such thing as naughty’ behaviour policy so that children don’t feel ashamed.

If a pupil behaves in a way that might prevent learning at St Augustine’s Primary School in Stamford, teachers don’t highlight this to others.

Instead, the child is encouraged to identify the feelings and emotions they are experiencing.

Headteacher at St Augustine's, Tina Cox

Headteacher Tina Cox said the new system had replaced a visual representation of how children were behaving in which their names were displayed accordingly.

“The Department for Education has quite conflicting guidance,” said Mrs Cox, who recently announced her school is in the top 20% nationally when it comes to children’s progress in reading, writing and maths.

“They say schools should have robust behaviour policies that include boundaries and expectations, and our previous system was one of rewards and consequences.

Baxter the nurture dog helps pupils at St Augustine's Primary School

“But that didn’t sit comfortably with me because children’s names were being displayed for negative reasons.”

Mrs Cox has been influenced by English child therapist Kate Silverton, who has a podcast, and a book entitled There’s No Such Thing as ‘Naughty’.

And Mrs Cox believes behaviour systems that ‘shame’ work for well-behaved children, but neurodiverse children end up internalising shame, which then acts as a trigger that can escalate poor behaviour.

“We needed instead to educate children to express how they feel,” said Mrs Cox.

“We do this simply, by using colours for different feelings. It can then be about identifying emotions rather than speaking about them negatively.”

A pupil at St Augustine's Primary School spends some quiet time with Baxter the nurture dog

Children are told being ‘in the green zone’ is best for learning. Those who aren’t are given the opportunity to have restorative conversations, and a chance to reflect.

Helping children’s wellbeing at the school can include time with a nurture dog, which is brought in to visit children.

“It’s about identifying how to put right behaviour, rather than losing 10 minutes of playtime,” said Mrs Cox.

“It also makes children more aware of their own behaviour, helps them take ownership of it, and learn how to put it right.”

Year 4 and 5 pupils planning a class liturgy, which they do each week with school chaplain Lucy Wright

This month (May), the school in Kesteven Road received a ‘good’ rating with elements of ‘outstanding’ following a Catholic Schools’ Inspection, which looks at how schools live out the faith in day-to-day life, through collective worship and in religious education. Church of England and Methodist schools receive similar inspections.

Ofsted inspectors visited St Augustine’s in 2022 and found four aspects of school life to be ‘good’ although the quality of education required improvement.

