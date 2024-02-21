A school building which is no longer needed for lessons could be converted into homes.

Leaders at Stamford Schools are seeking planning permission to convert a music school into residential properties.

The grade II listed building is located on the junction of High Street St Martin’s and Kettering Road in Stamford.

Stamford Schools has applied for planning permission to convert its music building into housing. Photo: Google Maps

It has previously been used for music lessons but pupils in years 7 to 11 are now taught from the performing arts centre at the St Paul’s site and from September A level music will be taught within the main St Martin’s building.

A school spokesperson said: “Our move to co-educational learning in September 2023 has enabled us to re-evaluate the way we use some of our school buildings to ensure they work harder and smarter for us and enhance our students’ experiences.

“By moving years 7 to 11 to the St Paul’s site and the Sixth Form to St Martin’s we have been able to identify buildings that are no longer required.”

The application (S24/0192) seeks permission to create one three-bedroom and one four-bedroom house. The exterior of the building would not be affected.

The spokesperson added: “We haven’t yet decided on what we will do with the buildings if the change in use is granted. We will explore all our options once South Kesteven District Council has made its decision.”