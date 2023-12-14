Home   Stamford   News   Article

St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford hosts Christmas fair

By Andrea Scholes
-
Published: 11:00, 14 December 2023

A splat the Grinch and ‘pick the snowman’s nose’ game contributed to a successful fundraising fair.

St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford hosted the festive fun on Saturday (December 9).

Staff and parents manned games and activities including decorating biscuits and making reindeer food.

Festive fun at St Gilbert's Primary School in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The event raised £2,750 which will go towards future events and trips to enhance the children’s learning.

Headteacher Frances Dicker said :” What a wonderful afternoon it was. A huge thank you to our PTA who have worked so hard and to our families and local community who supported the fair.”

Hannah Higginbotham and Emily Payne from St Gilbert's Primary School PTA. Photo: Chris Lowndes
