Tributes have been paid to a former Stamford schoolboy who went on to lead the British armed forces.

Born in 1944, General Sir Mike Jackson attended Stamford School from the age of eight.

His father was an army officer, and Sir Mike joined the school’s cadet force, having claimed that at Malcolm Sargent’s old school in the 1950s ‘it was either music or the corps’.

General Sir Mike Jackson inspects the cadets during a visit to Stamford School in 2005

While at school he had a flair for languages despite not being a model pupil.

Current principal of Stamford School Mark Steed said they had received the news of Sir Mike’s death with great sadness and that the school community’s thoughts and sympathies were with his family.

Mr Steed continued: “Sir Mike attended Stamford School from 1953 until 1961, boarding in Browne House while his father served in the army.

General Sir Mike Jackson while a pupil at Stamford School

“He was an active member of the school community, playing the violin in the orchestra and singing in the Messiah. Sir Mike also played rugby and tennis and represented Browne in athletics, cross-country and swimming.”

“His leadership qualities were evident early on.”

Sir Mike was keen on sport while at Stamford School

Sir Mike recalled in his autobiography, 'Soldier': "I enjoyed the Combined Cadet Force camps, which meant going away for 10 days or so with boys from several other schools, sleeping in tents or huts… this was my first taste of soldiering… I'm sure that my experiences in the CCF had a considerable influence in demonstrating the pleasures of soldiering."

Stamford School staff encouraged the teenager to pursue a military career and art master Walter Douglas suggested he read "On War" by Prussian general and military theorist Carl von Clausewitz.

Following A-levels in Russian, French and German, Sir Mike joined the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst and after two years’ training chose to be commissioned in the Intelligence Corps, affording him the opportunity to complete a three-year Russian studies degree at the University of Birmingham.

He then joined the Parachute Regiment - the man known to many as ‘General Jacko’ wore the distinctive ‘red beret’ throughout his army career.

This included three tours in Northern Ireland and commanding Nato’s forces in 1999 as they responded to ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Kosovo by the Serbs.

General Sir Mike Jackson on a visit to Stamford School in 2016

Sir Mike was highly regarded by military colleagues - and those who saw news coverage from the Balkans - for his charismatic ‘rallying of the troops’, his gravelly voice, and for having bags under his eyes that were so heavy he had them surgically removed after retirement because they were impairing his vision.

During his life General Sir Mike was married three times - twice to Jennifer Savery, who he divorced and remarried, and then, in 1985, to Sarah Coombe.

She survives him along with their son Tom, and two children from his first marriage, Amanda and Mark.

General Sir Mike Jackson died of prostate cancer on October 15, aged 80.