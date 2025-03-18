Pupils from 15 schools took part in a cross country event in Burghley Park, near Stamford.

Hosted by Stamford Junior School on Friday last week (March 14), runners had the opportunity to represent their year group in races within the park grounds.

Head of sport and PE at Stamford Junior School, Matt Williams, said the event was a ‘resounding success’ and comprised ‘an afternoon of friendly competition and sportsmanship’.

The 2.2km race

Stamford primary schools taking part included Bluecoat, Malcolm Sargent, and St George’s, while village schools included Barnack, Ketton, Laxton, Empingham, Glapthorn, Great Casterton, Uffington, King’s Cliffe Endowed and Witham Hall.

Year 3 and Year 4 children ran a 1.7km course and Year 5 and Year 6 pupils ran 2.2km.

Medals were awarded to the top six finishers in each race and team shields were presented to the winning schools.

For the Year 3 and 4 races the winning team was Malcolm Sargent, and in the Year 5 and Year 6 the winning team was St Hugh’s School of Woodhall Spa.

Mr Williams said: “The inaugural cross-country event was a fantastic success, bringing together children from 15 local schools in a spirited and competitive atmosphere.

“It was wonderful to see so many young runners giving their best effort, supporting one another, and embracing the challenge with enthusiasm.

“The event was filled with determination, teamwork, and plenty of smiles, making for a truly memorable day.

“The strong sense of sportsmanship and community made it clear that this event was more than just a race — it was a celebration of the Stamford community through the medium of sport.

“We look forward to making this an annual tradition.”

The 1.7km race

Malcolm Sargent's team

Spectators lend their support

Barnack CE Primary School's team

Ketton Primary's team