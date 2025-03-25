Washing machines will be working flat out this week after hundreds of children returned from school covered in paint.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School hosted a colour run on Sunday to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours.

The event doubled up as a fundraiser for new sports facilities at the school in Empingham Road, Stamford.

Parent Maggie MacCormack, a member of the school’s Parent Teacher and Friends Association, said the event was a hit with everyone who took part.

“We came up with the idea as a way of promoting diversity and inclusion. It’s the first time the school has hosted a colour run and it was a lot of fun. It was so joyful and such a great event,” she added.

“Three children told the story of Holi at the start of the event before the colour was thrown.”

The organisers sold 430 tickets for the event which was open to pupils and their families. They were challenged to run a 400m lap around the school field while helpers threw powdered paint at them.

Maggie added: “Some of the children were having so much fun they just kept going until all the paint ran out!”

The children gained sponsorship and were also able to buy accessories on the day to boost the profits.

They raised £4,500 which will go towards the cost of creating a six-lane running track and multi-use sports area at the school.

