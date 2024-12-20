Schoolchildren performed a selection of Christmas songs to spread some festive cheer.

Pupils from St George’s Primary School in Stamford gathered outside Nisa on Tuesday morning to perform for passers-by.

The reception, year 1 and year 2 pupils performed songs including We Wish You A Merry Christmas, Frosty The Snowman and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

Children singing outside Nisa in Stamford.

They collected donations towards new playground equipment.

Assistant manager of Nisa, Nicola Pizzey, said: "Nisa has a charity called Making A Difference Locally and through that we support local causes.

“The school asked if the children could come along to do some carol singing and we were more than happy to welcome them."

Later in the day year 5 and 6 pupils performed for visitors to George’s Food Hub at Stamford Free Church in Kesteven Road.

Pupils from St George's Primary School are raising money for new playground equipment.

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St George's Primary School singing for visitors to George's Food Hub.

