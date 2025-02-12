School staff are facing job cuts as a result of financial worries.

Stamford School has confirmed it will make “a small number of redundancies” in the coming months.

The number of positions at risk has not been confirmed but voluntary redundancy has been offered as part of the process.

Stamford School.

Chairperson of governors Tom Cartledge said: “All independent schools across the UK face post-budget financial challenges, necessitating prudent and considered actions to ensure their continued stability and success.

“These include rising operational costs, additional national insurance contributions, the loss of business rate relief, and the need to absorb some VAT to mitigate the impact on our parents.

“Part of our future planning is thoroughly reviewing our staffing structure and related costs. This does mean a small number of redundancies. Voluntary redundancy has also been offered as part of this process.”

Stamford School is now fully co-educational for pupils across all year groups. Chris Seal will take over as headteacher in September 2025 while Mark Steed is the interim principal following the departure of Will Phelan.

The school has around 1,500 pupils from preschool to sixth form and employs 600 staff. Since January it has been required to pay 20% VAT in line with the government’s new policy.

Mr Cartledge added: “We are committed to handling this exercise with care and respect while ensuring we remain "match-fit" to face these challenges. Such financial planning is necessary to secure the school's long-term health, as any responsible organisation would do in similar circumstances.

“With a new senior leadership team and record numbers of applicants for our September 2025 Year 7 and 12 intakes, whilst these are very difficult decisions, we are well placed to strive to bring educational excellence to the region.”

Staff are being supported by the National Education Union and NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union.

