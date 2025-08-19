A new lollipop person is to be employed close to a school and nursery.

The crossing patrol role in Foundry Road, Stamford, is about to be advertised by Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for roads, signs and safety.

The lollipop person would primarily help children cross to and from St Gilbert’s Primary School and its neighbour, the Ark nursery.

A new lollipop person is wanted for Foundry Road, Stamford. Photo: iStock

A puffin crossing is being considered for nearby West Street.

According to the job advert, the successful applicant will be paid £13.05 an hour, which is above the £12.21 UK minimum wage for over 21s.

Applicants are expected to be ‘reliable, sensible and community minded’ and, according to the job description, they will need an enhanced DBS check to see if they have a criminal record, good communication skills with children, and an ability to manage conflict in case other road users become abusive or aggressive.

A link for applications will go live on the Lincolnshire County Council website in September, when schools return, and the closing date is September 15. People can also pick up a paper application form at St Gilbert’s School. For more job vacancies visit imjobs.co.uk

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind) represents Stamford West ward on Lincolnshire County Council. He said: "Road safety outside schools is something the council takes seriously, but I am keen for more to be done.

“The 20mph zones should be made mandatory, not advisable as they are at present, and where communities ask for 20mph zones to be extended further out from schools along the pedestrian and cycle routes used by the pupils, then this should be granted.

“I'm pleased that we continue to have school crossing patrols outside the primary schools in Stamford West, and also that the case for a puffin crossing on Empingham Road is being worked on by county council officers.

“I'm disappointed that it is taking so long for the design and costings stage of the West Street puffin crossing to be completed so that we can get the funding for it approved. I am continuing to pursue this."

The number of lollipop men and women has fallen in Lincolnshire over the past decade, from about 70 in 2015 to 37 last year.

While Bluecoat Primary School in Green Lane and Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road have lollipop people, a request for one in Kesteven Road, where there are two primary schools, was turned down last year.

Steven Batchelor, from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “A request was made to survey one site on Kesteven Road over the last 18 months. This was outside St George's Primary School.

“All new or proposed school crossing patrol sites must meet a set criteria in order to be established, and on the occasions that we carried out morning and afternoon surveys, the footfall - and the volume of traffic recorded at the time - did not meet the criteria for a crossing patrol site to be established.

“We did, however, offer St George’s Primary our extensive road safety education package, which is delivered face-to-face to local school pupils across each key stage. We also asked that safer parking in around the school vicinity was observed by the community, including keeping the school safety zone clear and promoting walking to and from the school from slightly further away.

“We plan to deliver our education suite to the school in the area again next academic year.”

In June this year, Lincolnshire County Council advertised for crossing patrol officers at several locations, including Foundry Road in Stamford, Churchill Avenue in Skegness, Victoria Street in Billingborough, Peck Avenue in Boston, and Moor Lane in North Hykeham.

This advert described the roles as about five to six hours a week during term time - a minimum of 30 minutes at the beginning of the school day and a minimum of 30 minutes at its end. It added: “The rewards you will receive will be immeasurable, such as seeing the smiles and excited faces of the pupils eager to greet you.”

The lollipop person job includes a uniform and training to manage traffic professionally.