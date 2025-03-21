A family support worker will lead a parent workshop about autism and neurodiversity.

The session will be held at St Augustine’s Primary School in Stamford but is open to all families.

A volunteer from the Lincolnshire organisation Parents and Autistic Children Together will speak about their experiences of having children with autism and similar conditions. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, April 29 at 1.30pm at the school in Kesteven Road. People can register by emailing enquiries@st-augustine.lincs.sch.uk with “FAO Family Support Worker” in the subject line.