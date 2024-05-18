Young triathletes have raised tens of thousands of pounds.

One thousand pupils from across Lincolnshire, Rutland and East Northamptonshire took part in the Knight Frank Schools Triathlon at Oundle School on Sunday last week (May 12).

In teams of four, children from across the region participated in swimming, cycling and running – covering a combined distance equivalent to the journey from Oundle to Barcelona.

Top Fundraiser Uriel Cheang showcasing his homemade donation box. Photo: Restless Development

In total the event raised more than £80,000 for Restless Development, a not-for-profit agency which supports youth power, and other charities chosen by the participating schools.

Top fundraiser was Anita Moore from Brooke Priory School in Oakham who raised £2,039.

A team crossing the finish line of the Oundle Schools Triathlon. Photo: Restless Development

Nick Beasant, director of sport at Oundle School, said: “We are delighted to host the Knight Frank Schools Triathlon at Oundle for the third year running. It’s always a fantastic event and it’s inspiring to see so many young people come together, not just for the love of sport, but to make a real difference with their fundraising for Restless Development and their chosen school charities – well done to them all.”



