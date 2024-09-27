

Four schoolboys came to the rescue of a woman whose car was stuck in flood water.

Stamford Welland Academy pupils Roman, Reggie, Liam and Jenson were at The Meadows yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 26) when water began to rise in Bath Row.

The four pupils spotted a man pushing a car by himself with a woman in the driver’s seat. Year 7 pupil Jenson and Year 10s Roman, Reggie, Liam took over and pushed the car out of the flood towards Sheepmarket.

Stamford Welland Academy pupils Reggie, Jenson, Roman and Liam helped to rescue a woman's car in Bath Row

Principal Vicky Lloyd has awarded all four of the boys with an award to thank them for their kindness.

She said: “This term, as a school we have been focusing on resilience and co-operation as part of our ‘developing character at Stamford Welland Academy’.

“We are very proud of these young pupils for supporting their local community members.”

Stamford Welland Academy pupils Reggie, Jenson and Roman with their headteacher excellence awards

Stamford was badly hit by flooding yesterday with many roads submerged under water and a number of homes and businesses flooded.

