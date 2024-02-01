A group of schoolfriends have decided to mix business with pleasure by launching a new town salon together.

TJ’s Tanning Salon opened in Stamford late last year, set up by old mates Tom Andrews and Josh Wright who both grew up in the town.

Josh’s partner Katie Ellis – also an old schoolmate - is the salon manager, while Tom’s partner Naomi Willis looks after the salon’s social media.

Salon manager Katie and co-owner Tom

“It’s a nice joint enterprise,” said Tom.

“The idea came last summer over a couple of drinks, as all good ideas do, and we followed this one through.

“I’d always fancied starting up a business. Josh and I have both picked up different skill sets from our roles which we can bring into the venture.

The salon opened in November. Photo: Naomi Willis

“Josh was probably more of a frequent sunbed user than I was and he came up with the idea.

“He thought there was demand for a new tanning salon here and that’s how it started.”

It shares a Broad Street home with Petra’s Hair and Beauty, and has other ties with the long-standing town business.

The salon has two new Ergoline sunbeds. Photo: Naomi Willis

Katie worked there for many years, from an apprentice onwards, while Petra’s daughter Jazmin, who now runs the salon, is a director with TJ’s.

“The two businesses go hand in hand and hopefully Petra’s can help us and we help them,” Tom explained.

“There is also a really nice courtyard garden at the back of the building which we want to use in the better months.

TJ's operates shares a home with Petra's Hair and Beauty. Photo: Naomi Willis

“Our clients can chill out there among our plants and greenery and enjoy the sun.

“We want to change the normal kind of sunbed approach of in and out and create more of an experience with nice and friendly team making clients feel at home.”

It has been a busy time for Tom and Josh who are running the business and pitching in at the salon outside of their day jobs in construction and fashion, respectively.

Having launched their first business venture together outside of the industry’s peak March to September months, Tom is pleased with how popular their first venture has gone so far.

“We’ve been blessed with how busy it’s been and overwhelmed with the clients we have had already,” said Tom.

“At this stage it’s a nice small business that we hope can blossom into something more.”

