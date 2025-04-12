Nature is a very important piece of earth – it lets us get a break from those devices of ours, written by Ivy Macey, nine, from Malcolm Sargent Primary School and Stamford Youth Council.

It makes us live. And sometimes I wonder, what would we do without nature? All the animals gone? All the plants gone? We would be phone, iPad, laptop and TV zombies - that's what!

Ivy and other members of Stamford Youth Council planting trees on Stamford Meadows

And what breaks the world's heart is litter. People dump rubbish in lakes, grounds and more. We've seen this before and nature will be harmed if we don't stop.

Nature is beautiful - the greenness of the fields, the daisies, the buttercups, the bluebells, animals and Mother Nature. I feel people spend more time on electric devices than outside. Work is fine but YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook? What a waste of time! Instead go out into the countryside - what a life you will live. You will feel free. It will make a difference to you, yourself.

Don't worry, let your worries leave your mind. With nature, it's free - feel free in nature.

If I'm grumpy and I go on a walk with my mum, brother and dogs, I feel better because I'm in nature. I love the greenness of the meadows, how the flowers bloom and when I plant trees I feel connected towards others.

Ivy Macey

People like me don't want this to change. The colours of nature catch our eye as we look outside. I know it's the 2020s but we still have nature - it's not gone, it's just not as popular. But it can be popular again. Think about the animals and their population and how quickly they get smaller and smaller and that's not right.

I feel like nature is a thing we all need. It bring smiles to faces, laughs to mouths and fun to people.

Nature is a fun and very astonishing world, separated from bundled up work, friend drama and most importantly stress.

There is still a lot you can do in nature like dog walks, horse riding, canoeing and football, cycling and bird watching and lots more.

Nature is a place you can finally breath air, where you’re not stuck in a tricky maze.