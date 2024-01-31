A schoolgirl who has followed in her stepfather’s footsteps won an award at her first ice hockey away-game.

Althea Penfold clinched the “spirit of the game” title after competing in three games with the Peterborough Phantoms U10s in Milton Keynes.

The eight-year-old has been part of the squad for two years but had only ever played at her training rink in Peterborough until earlier this month.

Althea Penfold with her award

Travelling to the away game was a big step for Althea who was recently diagnosed with a chronic tic disorder and has suspected attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The rink was much bigger than her home turf but Althea soon got into the swing of things, helping her team to win one of their three games as part of the defence and taking home the spirit of the game award.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

She said: “It felt lovely to win.”

Althea is a pupil at St Augustine’s Primary School in Stamford and learnt to skate three years ago before she was invited to join the Phantoms. Her stepdad Gareth Evans used to play for the Peterborough Warriors.

She said: “I like ice hockey because it’s fun and because Daddy does it and I love Daddy. It’s a very good hobby.”

Her mum Chantelle Evans takes Althea to training sessions twice a week. Being such a physical hobby, they have noticed the tiredness it causes can trigger Althea’s tic attacks, which have become more frequent and intense. They leave her unable to speak and cause her body to jerk and her head to uncontrollably hit the floor.

Not wanting her condition to hold Althea back from her favourite hobby, her parents have turned to a private paediatric neurologist while she is on the nine-month NHS waiting list. The specialist has prescribed medication but it costs £177 a month plus £250 for each consultation. A made-to-measure helmet has also been recommended at a cost of £450.

The family has set up an online fundraising page to help them cover the costs.

Chantelle said: “Ice hockey is physically a very challenging sport and although Althea thrives, it’s very tiring. The tics are unmanageable and tiredness is one of the many triggers that causes her attacks. Without this medication we fear for her future.”

Donations towards Althea’s medical costs can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/fifis-life-changing-treatment

The family hopes Althea will revert to NHS care when she reaches the top of the waiting list.