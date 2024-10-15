A schoolgirl who suffered a bleed on the brain after being knocked off her bike had her life saved by wearing a bike helmet.

Briony Skinner was popping out to the shop with her mum and brother when she accidentally cycled into oncoming traffic.

The nine-year-old was rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury which was later diagnosed as a bleed on the brain.

Briony Skinner suffered a brain injury when she cycled into oncoming traffic.

Thankfully Briony’s dad James had adjusted the strap on her cycle helmet just two days before the accident, which he and wife Maggie believe saved their daughter’s life.

Maggie said: “It was completely obliterated in the crash.

“When my husband adjusted the chin strap two days earlier he said to Briony ‘If you were to be hit by a car that wouldn’t do anything to save you’.”

Maggie Skinner will take part in the Great North Run to raise money for the Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

The accident happened on August 31 in Casterton Road, Stamford, when Briony, her mum and her six-year-old brother George decided to cycle the short distance from home to the petrol station.

Maggie said: “When an ambulance arrived they took Briony into the back to assess her. I wasn’t allowed in so I just stood on the side of the road with George for what seemed like an eternity. People brought us blankets and water, and the lady who owns the shop at the petrol station brought George a whole pack up of food.”

An air ambulance landed 20 minutes later and the decision was made to fly Briony to the Nottingham Children’s Hospital at the Queen’s Medical Centre. Maggie and George followed in a police car.

A brain scan revealed that Briony had suffered a bleed on her brain. She was taken to the intensive care unit and then the children’s neurology ward.

Maggie said: “Over the next five days Briony gradually regained consciousness – at first just for a minute at a time, opening her eyes and saying a few words, but then going back to sleep.

“I cried when she woke up for the first time and was able to tell the doctor her name, her age and where she lived. It was only at this point that I could allow myself to believe she was going to be okay.

“The staff who cared for Briony were absolutely amazing. They were so caring and so patient. Nothing was too much trouble. Watching them working, they had so many very poorly children to care for, not just Briony, I can’t even begin to imagine how exhausting just one shift on the ward must be. But not once did I hear the nurses complain of being tired or overworked. They gave us all the time we required to answer any questions we had. They made us feel so safe and looked after. And they were so patient with Briony as she got stronger and regained her independent streak, when she did try to discharge herself a few times!”

Briony was allowed to go home after five days but has continued to receive support from various therapists to help her adjust to living with a brain injury.

Maggie added: “They have given us so much of their time and expertise and I know that they are there at the end of the line whenever we need them.”

In recognition of the care Briony received, her mum has decided to take on the Great North Run next year to raise money for the Nottingham Hospitals Charity. Maggie is a keen runner who trains with Peterborough Athletics Club but this will be her first sponsored run.

She said: “I have completed many half marathons, marathons and ultra-marathons over the years but I’ve never done a race specifically for a charity – I tend to be racing for a time or position, so this will feel very different for a lot of reasons.

“The Great North Run is on my bucket list as it’s such an iconic run, so this feels like the perfect opportunity for me to give back to Nottingham Hospitals Charity.”

Donations can be made online at www.tinyurl.com/MaggieSkinner

Briony can’t remember the accident but is now focusing on her recovery and getting back into rehearsals for a performance of Miracle on 34th Street this Christmas.

The family are also spreading the message of how important it is to wear a cycle helmet.

Maggie said: “If this accident has shown us anything, it’s that life is so precious and it hangs on a knife edge. A couple of seemingly small decisions made the difference for Briony, like the decision to adjust her helmet strap two days beforehand, and the decision to pop on her helmet even though we were just popping to the local shop.

“I want to urge everyone to check their children’s helmets fit properly and that they wear them at all times. And not just children – set a good example by wearing one yourself. It’s literally a no-brainer.”