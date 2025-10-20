The parents of a school boy who died from an allergic reaction have renewed their call for schools to hold spare adrenaline pens, based on research into the cost.

Helen and Peter Blythe’s son Benedict was five years old when he died on December 1, 2021.

He suffered a severe allergic reaction while at Barnack Primary School, leading his parents to set up The Benedict Blythe Foundation, which has researched how UK schools manage allergy risk.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

In July ‘Benedict’s Law’ was presented in the House of Commons, calling for schools to hold Government-funded adrenaline pens, provide allergy and emergency response training for all staff, and implement a comprehensive allergy policy.

Having looked into the financial case for schools holding spare adrenaline pens, which can be administered to a child suffering anaphylaxis as a result of a severe allergy, an economic modelling exercise showed this could not only save lives, but also £4.6 million a year.

Helen said: “We worked with Professor Turner and the National Allergy Strategy Group to show the Department for Education that there is a practical, affordable and life-saving solution.

Helen Blythe. Photo: Lucy Glen

“The evidence is now published, peer reviewed, and beyond question – yet nothing has changed. Another school year has started and children are still going to class without guaranteed access to adrenaline.”

Spare adrenaline pens could be used on any child having anaphylaxis, including those without a prior diagnosis or prescription. A quarter of food-anaphylaxis reactions happen in schoolchildren without a diagnosed food allergy.

About 2.3 million adrenaline pens are issued in the UK annually, but only about 2% are used. The new research shows funding spare adrenaline pens nationally would streamline supply and save enough money to fund the other changes outlined by Benedict’s Law.

“In effect, it would cost the Government nothing to make schools safe,” said Peter.

Peter, Helen and Benedict’s sister, Etta Blythe, at 10 Downing Street. Photo: Submitted

“The savings identified are more than sufficient to fund national allergy training, emergency planning and policy development across schools. It’s financially sound, evidence-based, and morally urgent.”

